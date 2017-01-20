Lenovo Phab2 Pro with Project Tango launched in India, price is Rs 29,990

Lenovo Phab2 Pro is based on Google’s Project Tango technology. Lenovo Phab2 Pro is based on Google’s Project Tango technology.

Lenovo Phab2 Pro, the world’s first Project Tango-enabled smartphone, has been landed in India . Priced at Rs 29,990, the phone will be exclusively made available on Flipkart, starting from today. The smartphone was first announced at Lenovo’s Tech World Congress in San Francisco last year.

Google’s Tango technology is a platform that allows mobile device to perceive space and depth exactly like humans do. Basically, the Tango technology will enable devices to interact with the 3D environment around them. That’s probably the reason why the Phab2 Pro has special depth-sensing cameras and sensors to allow it to use augmented reality. With a device like the Phab2 Pro, you can actually sense space and motion – and visualise surrounding objects.

The Phab2 Pro features a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support ( up to 128GB), and a 4,050mAh battery. There’s also a 16MP rear camera, depth-camera, and a motion camera on the back. The selfie camera is packed at 8MP.

Also read: Asus Zenfone AR at CES 2017: How this Project Tango smartphone works

It also features Dolby Atmos surround sound and Dolby Atmos Capture 5.1 that allows 5.1 recording sound. The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and there’s no update when Lenovo plans to update the device to the latest Android 7.0 i.e Nougat.

Tango opens a whole new world – and its potential is immense. It allows users to visualise furniture or cars, just by pointing a Tango-certified device; even walk about a museum for that matter. Other than Lenovo, Asus is another smartphone maker that has shown interest in Google’s 3D-sensing technology. The ZenFone AR, which was announced at CES 2017, is the first smartphone to feature Google’s Project Tango and Daydream VR in one device.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd