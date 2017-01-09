Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery launching on Jan 11 exclusively on Flipkart

Lenovo P2 smartphone is set to launch on January 11 and will be Flipkart exclusive device. Lenovo P2 smartphone is set to launch on January 11 and will be Flipkart exclusive device.

Lenovo P2 smartphone, the one that sports a giant 5100 mAh battery, is slated to launch on January 11 in India, and this will be a Flipkart exclusive device. Lenovo confirmed the same in a tweet on its official account, and Flipkart has promotional banners running on its homepage for the same.

Lenovo P2 comes to India after it was first showcased at IFA 2016, which took place in early September last year. The P2 enters India after Lenovo introduced its K6 Power, K6 Note in India towards the end of 2016. Lenovo is also the number two smartphone vendor in India, according to data from research firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), just ahead of Chinese rival Xiaomi, and below Samsung, which is number one.

Lenovo in its tweet confirmed, “With 3 days to go, are you ready to hold the power? Lenovo P2- the #Powerhouse is coming to keep you going. Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30pm.” Looks like Lenovo is going for an open sale with P2 smartphone, because the Flipkart homepage is not asking users to register in order to buy the phone. However, users can sign up on Flipkart and be notified when the phone goes on sale.

Just like the P1 smartphone, which came with a 5000 mAh plus battery, Lenovo P2 has its battery as the USP. This one comes with a 5100 mAh battery, and it also supports on-to-go charging. This smartphone can also be used as a powerbank to charge other smartphones for those feeling generous. P2 smartphone also supports fast-charging capabilities.

In terms of design, it has a plastic back with a metal finish and frames on the side. The overall design is closer to the Vibe series, with a big 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels). The Lenovo P2 smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB, which is expandable to another 128 GB via a micro SD slot.

Lenovo P2 sports a 13MP rear camera with flash and there’s a 5MP one on the front; the phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the front home button and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

With 3 days to go, are you ready to hold the power? Lenovo P2- the #Powerhouse is coming to keep you going.

Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30pm pic.twitter.com/JP35JbHwcd — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 8, 2017

It will be interesting to see how Lenovo prices the P2 in India; the P1 was nearly Rs 15,999 when it launched. Lenovo’s P2 won’t be the only big battery smartphone to launch in India in January; rumours have also claimed rival Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 could be headed to the Indian market soon with a large 4000 mAh plus battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was India’s best selling smartphone online, according to IDC data, but Lenovo still has a wider array of offerings compared to its rival in India. Given that Lenovo was on a launch spree for all of 2016 especially with K series, we don’t expect that to change in 2017 either.

