Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery to launch in India soon

Lenovo has confirmed P2 smartphone with 5100 mAh battery will be launching in India next. Lenovo has confirmed P2 smartphone with 5100 mAh battery will be launching in India next.

Lenovo P2 is the next smartphone that the company will be launching in India. The Lenovo P series has always focused on battery as the USP, and it is the same with the P2. The Vibe P2 was first showcased at IFA 2016. Lenovo has had a slew of releases in India towards the end of 2016; from Lenovo K6 Power, K6 Note, and it looks like 2017 will start with a new smartphone from the P series.

Lenovo put out a teaser on its official Twitter handle stating, “How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon”

The highlight of the Vibe P2 smartphone is the 5100 mAh battery. It has a plastic back with a metal finish, and metal frames on the side and design-wise is similar to Vibe series. Just like the Vibe P1 smartphone, the P2 also supports on-the-go charging and you can use this device to power other smartphones.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Power review: Budget smartphone with extensive battery life

In terms of specifications, Lenovo P2 has a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels), is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz. There are two RAM variants of the phone; 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The storage space is the same at 32GB, which is expandable to another 128 GB.

The rear camera on the Lenovo P2 is 13 MP with flash and there’s a 5MP front camera for selfies. The Lenovo P2 has a fingerprint scanner on the front, NFC support and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. The smartphone comes in gold and grey colour options.

Lenovo Vibe P1 had launched at a price of Rs 15,999 in India, so we’ll have to see how the company positions the new P2 smartphone.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd