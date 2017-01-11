Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery to launch in India today, will be Flipkart exclusive

Lenovo P2 enters India after Lenovo introduced its K6 Power, K6 Note in India towards the end of 2016. Lenovo P2 enters India after Lenovo introduced its K6 Power, K6 Note in India towards the end of 2016.

Lenovo P2 smartphone is set to launch in India today. The device has a giant 5,100 mAh battery and a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels). This will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. Lenovo P2 was first showcased at IFA 2016, which took place in early September last year.

Lenovo had earlier confirmed P2’s India launch in a tweet. “With 3 days to go, are you ready to hold the power? Lenovo P2- the #Powerhouse is coming to keep you going. Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30pm,” the tweet reads. Lenovo will likely go for an open sale for its P2 smartphone as the Flipkart homepage is not asking users to register in order to buy the phone. However, users can sign up on Flipkart and be notified when the phone goes on sale.

Lenovo P2 has its battery as the USP, and it also supports on-to-go charging. The devic can be used as a powerbank to charge other smartphones as well. Lenovo P2 also supports fast-charging capabilities. It has a plastic back with a metal finish and frames on the side.

Lenovo P2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB. The storage is expandable to up to 128 GB via a micro SD slot.

Lenovo P2 sports a 13MP rear camera with flash and there’s a 5MP one on the front. The front home button in P2 doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It will be interesting to see how Lenovo prices the P2 in India; the P1 was nearly Rs 15,999 when it launched.

Lenovo P2 enters India after Lenovo introduced its K6 Power, K6 Note in India towards the end of 2016. Lenovo is also the number two smartphone vendor in India, according to data from research firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), just ahead of Chinese rival Xiaomi, and below Samsung, which is number one.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd