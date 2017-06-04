Moto Z2 Play, Moto Mods pre-booking starts June 8 in offline stores, No intertest EMI offer and more

Moto Z2 Play India launch is on June 8 Moto Z2 Play India launch is on June 8

Motorola Moto Z2 Play and new Moto Mods will be up for pre-booking through various offline stores across India from June 8. Lenovo-owned Motorola has put up all the information on its official motoz2play.com website. The company is hosting an event on June 8 in India where it will launch the Moto Z2 Play and four new Moto Mods. These were unveiled in the US on Thursday, June 1, but there it won’t go on sale until July.

The dedicated Moto Z2 Play website notes few details about the pre-booking. Consumers will need to pay Rs 2,000 to pre-book the Moto Z2 Play at retail store. Information about nearby retail store is also available on the website.

Lenovo is also offering without interest 10 EMI offer through Bajaj finance or Homecredit. Alternatively buyers can swipe their credit card to convert the payment into 3/6/9/12 months EMI without any interest at select stores.

The website also mentions a ‘Moto Armor Pack’, which will essentially be a bundled protective accessories pack. Lastly, the newly launched Moto Mods will also be up for pre-booking through retail stores, although there are no offers metioned as yet. Lenovo had unveiled four new Moto Mods alongside Moto Z2 Play – the new JBL SoundBoost 2, TurboPower Pack, new Moto Shells, and a new Moto GamePad.

About the Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes in two models, a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. Users will also have an option of microSD card expansion of up to 2TB.

The Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with laser & dual autofocus lens, f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter along with dual-LED flash, just like the rear camera.

