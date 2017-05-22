Lenovo Moto Z2 Play will have 3000 mAh battery, confirms company

Motorola Moto Z2 Play won’t be compromising on the battery, at least if you go by the company’s latest tweet on the subject. Motorola Moto Z2 Play won’t be compromising on the battery, at least if you go by the company’s latest tweet on the subject.

Lenovo has confirmed one specification for Moto Z2 Play smartphone. Moto Z2 Play will come with a non-removable 3000 mAh battery, according to a tweet from the company. Lenovo’s tweet was in reply to a user commenting if the Moto Z2 Play’s battery size is reduced, then it would be a big mistake.

User Anant Anbhule‏ posted on Twitter saying, (sic) “Lenovo if you have small battery in Moto z 2 play then you have big mistake.” The official Twitter account replied saying, “Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo.” The tweet comes after there were reports the Moto Z2 Play will have a slightly smaller 2820 mAh battery, compared to last year’s version which had a 3510 mAh battery.

Moto Z Play was appreciated last year for its long-lasting battery life, and was the more budget friendly variant of the Moto Z series. Both Moto Z, Moto Z Play have 16 magnetic pins on the back to support Motorola’s MotoMods, which are snap-on additions to the phone. MotoMods included a JBL Speaker, Hassleblad True Zoom camera mod, a projector and extra battery pack.

Moto Z2 series will continue with the Mods design as well. Motorola had already indicated it was going to be faithful to this modular style of smartphones, even though the series hasn’t been as successful as the company would have hoped.

Earlier Moto Z2 Play certification on China’s TENNA was leaked, which indicated a smaller battery, 12MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, 5MP front camera, along with a 5.5-inch FHD OLED display. It will be 6mm in thickness, according to the leak and will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Leaked press renders of Moto Z2 Play have revealed this phone will be ultra-thin. The overall design will be similar to what we’ve seen earlier, but it looks Motorola is not compromising entirely on the battery front. Motorola recently launched the Moto C series globally. Moto Z, Moto X series for 2017 are yet to be fully revealed.

