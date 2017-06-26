Lenovo Mobiles festival on Flipkart: Discounts on Lenovo K5 Note, K6 Power, P2 and more

Flipkart is currently hosting a Lenovo Mobiles Fest where it is offering discounts on some of the top Lenovo mobile phones, including Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo K5 Note. Flipkart is currently hosting a Lenovo Mobiles Fest where it is offering discounts on some of the top Lenovo mobile phones, including Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo K5 Note.

Flipkart is currently hosting a Lenovo Mobiles Fest, where it is offering discounts on some of the top Lenovo mobile phones listed on the e-commerce website. Lenovo Mobiles Fest will continue on Flipkart from June 26 to June 28. Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo K5 Note, Lenovo K5 Plus, Lenovo P2 are all listed at some discount on the website, along with further price cut being promised under exchange scheme. Here’s a look at the top offers on Lenovo Mobiles on Flipkart.

Lenovo K5 Note Discount Offers, Specifications

Lenovo K5 Note comes in two variants on Flipkart, and both the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM option have a discount. Lenovo K5 Note with 4GB RAM, 32 GB is available at Rs 10,499 which is down from the original price of Rs 12,499, and the company is also offering up to Rs 9, 500 off extra when you exchange it with another smartphone. The 4GB RAM RAM variant comes in gold and grey versions. Specifications of the Lenovo K5 Note are 5.5 inch Full HD Display, Mediatek Helio P10 64-bit processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which is expandable. The phone has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It also comes with a 3500 mAh battery.

The 3GB RAM variant of the Lenovo K5 Note is priced at Rs 9,999 down from the original price of Rs 11,999 and comes with another Rs 9,000 off under the exchange scheme. The specifications of this smartphone are the same as the 4GB RAM variant, and it runs the same Mediatek Helio P10 64-bit processor.

Lenovo K6 Power Discount offers, Specifications

Lenovo K6 Power smartphone gets Rs 1000 off, and is now available at Rs 8,999 on the website. Lenovo K6 Power was originally launched at Rs 9,999 and Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 8,500 on exchange under the scheme.

In terms of specifications, Lenovo K6 Power comes with a 5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM on board along with 32GB storage. The storage is expandable to 128GB via microSD, and it comes with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The battery is the highlight of the Lenovo K6 Power, which has a 4000 mAh one, and can easily last a day for users.

Lenovo K5 Plus Discount Offers, Specifications

Lenovo K5 Plus with 3GB RAM is available at Rs 7,499, which is 10 per cent off the original price of Rs 8,499. Surprisingly, this discounted price is only showing on the Dark Grey version of the phone, and no exchange deal is listed for this smartphone. In terms of specifications, Lenovo K5 Plus comes with a 5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor, 3GB RAM + 16GB storage and up to 128GB expandable storage supported. It has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, though the battery is only 2750 mAh.

Lenovo P2 Discount Offers, Specifications

For those who want a Lenovo smartphone with an extra large battery, the Lenovo P2 is the phone to consider given it sports a 5100 mAh battery. Lenovo P2 with 3GB RAM is at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 down from the original price of Rs 16,999. There are no exchange offers on this smartphone. Lenovo P2 with 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,999, which is a 16 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 17,999.

Lenovo P2 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The total storage on this phone 32 GB, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD slot. The battery comes with Rapid Charge feature for fast charging, and you can charge other smartphones with this one as well.

