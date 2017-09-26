Lenovo K8 with Helio P20 SoC, 4000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo K8 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,499. Lenovo K8 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,499.

Lenovo has added a new member in its K8-series with the launch of the K8 in India. The K8 is the third smartphone in the K8-series to arrive in the market, after the K8 Note and K8 Plus. The announcement was made on the company’s official Twitter account. Priced at Rs 10,499, Lenovo K8 is available to buy via official channels. The device will be available in Venom Black and Fine Gold colours.

Lenovo K8 looks similar to the K8 Note and K8 Plus in terms of design, featuring a metal unibody design. There’s also a dedicated music key and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, like the other two smartphones. The phone weighs in at 165 grams and measures 8.5mm in terms of thickness.

Under the hood, Lenovo K8 is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and microSD card support. The device boasts a 5.2-inch HD display and packs a 4000mAh battery inside. On the camera front, the K8 comes with a 13MP single primary camera, while the front has an 8MP selfie shooter with flash. Out of the three phones in the K8-series, Lenovo K8 is the only one that comes without a dual-camera setup. The K8 also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.

It’s a bit strange on the part of Lenovo to charge Rs 10,499 for the K8. This is because the K8 Plus, which comes with a slightly better specifications and improved dual-cameras, costs only Rs 10,999. It should be no brainier – the K8 Plus is the one for you.

