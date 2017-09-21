Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price and key specs

Lenovo K8 Plus was announced earlier this month in 3GB RAM variant at Rs 10,999. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days sale. Lenovo K8 Plus was announced earlier this month in 3GB RAM variant at Rs 10,999. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days sale.

Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM has been launched by the company in India. It is exclusively available on Flipkart at Rs 10,999 in Venom Black and Fine Gold colour options. The K8 Plus was announced earlier this month in 3GB RAM variant at Rs 10,999. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days sale. Internal storage in both the variants is 32GB, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Lenovo K8 Plus is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 chipset clocked at 2.6Ghz. It ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Lenovo says the user interface is a pure version of Android, and it will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo as well. The phones is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims should last at least two days.

Lenovo K8 Plus has a 5.2-inch Full HD display with an Oleophobic coating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It gets a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 13MP and 5MP sensors. The front camera is 8MP with flash and advanced pro mode. The K8 Plus sports a metal unibody design. It packs Dolby Atmos sound technology for an enhanced sound experience.

Lenovo K8 Plus was launched along side the K8 smartphone. Lenovo K8 is a stripped down version of K8 Plus and it comes with a 5.2-inch HD display, MediaTek P20 processor, 4000 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera as well as an 8MP front camera.

