Lenovo K8 Plus launch in India today: Live stream at 11:30, here’s what to expect

Lenovo K8 Plus will be launched in India later today, featuring the stock Android UI and a dual-camera setup on the back. Lenovo K8 Plus will be launched in India later today, featuring the stock Android UI and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Lenovo K8 Plus will be launched in India today and the company promises to deliver a stock Android user interface and the dual-rear cameras at an lower price point. Lenovo K8 Plus launch event will take place in Delhi today and is scheduled for 11:30 am (IST).The launch event will be live streamed through the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also tune to Lenovo’s Facebook account for all the live updates.

Lenovo has been teasing the K8 Plus on its social media channels for a while. The company recently teased the smartphone with a hashtag #KraveForMore ahead of the launch. A lot is still unknown about the K8 Plus, but the company has seemingly confirmed the presence of the dual cameras on the back. We also have a fair idea that the phone will be made available exclusively through Flipkart in India.

Although it does seem a bit early to talk about the full details of the K8 Plus, the spec sheet seems to have leaked on popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. Apparently, Lenovo K8 Plus is said to be powered by a 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) processor coupled with 3GB RAM. The phone is likely to run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The K8 Plus could also come with a 5.5-inch FHD display, together with 32GBGB or 64GGB of internal memory with the option to add more using a microSD card. It could also have a fingerprint scanner for added security. Lenovo K8 Plus is also said to pack a large battery life, which the company promises to last at least two days on a single charge.

Given that the recently launched the K8 Note start upwards of Rs 12,999 for the base variant, the upcoming smartphone could be announced at Rs 9,999. Though it remains to be seen if this is the final price or not.

