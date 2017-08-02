Lenovo K8 Note will be Amazon exclusive, launch set for August 9

Amazon has setup a dedicated page for Lenovo K8 Note when it goes official on August 9 in India. Amazon has setup a dedicated page for Lenovo K8 Note when it goes official on August 9 in India.

Amazon has setup a dedicated page for Lenovo K8 Note when it goes official on August 9 in India. Lenovo fans can set up a reminder for when the K8 Note goes on sale. Simply go to Amazon India’s Lenovo K8 Note landing page, and tab on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the top banner. Clearly, it shows that the Lenovo K8 Note will be excursive to Amazon.

Earlier last week, Lenovo started teasing a new smartphone under the Note-series through its social media channels. The company published a video teaser, thought to build the hype around the K7 Note. Soon the company clarified that the upcoming phone would be called the K8 Note, with the launch expected to take place on August 9.

Although the exact details about the K8 Note are missing, the smartphone is rumoured to be a mid-end device. Though it’s still in the rumour stage, Lenovo K8 Note is expected to come with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

The Note-series is known for its exceptional battery life, and Lenovo K8 Note won’t be different. Apparently, the smartphone will get a 4,000mAh battery, which should last a day or two on a single charge. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the K8 Note will be the dual rear cameras, though the details are scant at the moment. This is for the first time we’d see a phone in the Note-series to focus on the imaging aspect.

While the company’s growth more or less slowed this year, Lenovo hasn’t announced how it plans to bounce back in the competitive Indian smartphone market. According to market research firm Canalys, Lenovo, along with Motorola, held the fifth position with 1.9 million smartphones sold in the second quarter of 2017.

