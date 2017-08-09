Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Which smartphone should you choose?

Lenovo K8 Note has been launched in India, and here’s how it compares with the Honor 6X and Redmi Note 4. Lenovo K8 Note has been launched in India, and here’s how it compares with the Honor 6X and Redmi Note 4.

Lenovo K8 Note is finally here and at a first glance it’s far more appealing proposition, with its dual cameras, a big battery, and pure Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. There are two variants of the phone: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 12,999 while the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

But in order to become successful, it must compete with the two most visible mid-end smartphones in its class: Honor 6X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Let’s take a quick look at how Lenovo’s latest smartphone compares with the Honor 6X and Redmi Note 4.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Design

Lenovo K8 Note arrives with a metal unibiody design, and the construction appears to be top-notch. Even though the device’s design could have been better, the fact remains that the K8 Note isn’t a bad looking smartphone. Lenovo K8 Note measures 8.5mm in terms of thickness and weighs in at 180 grams.

Huawei has significantly redesigned the Honor 6X, with the intention of producing the best looking smartphone in the mid-end segment. And this is particularly reflected in its design, with the device weighing at 162 grams. Honor 6X also has a metal unibody design, and this makes for a pleasing appearance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 isn’t the smallest or thinnest smartphone around, but the smartphone is a sold, well-built device. Like the other two smartphones, it comes with the all metal, unibody construction.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Display

The K8 Note sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1020. And while the display is large, the panel has been further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. Honor 6X, on the other hand, has an equally large 5.5-inch Full HD display. Honor 6X has a good display, it isn’t the best display around. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is sharp, and viewing angles are also great.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Processor

Neither of these smartphone are lacking in terms of power. Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a 10-core MediaTek Helio-X23 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, along with 3GB or 4GB RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB internal storage. Honor 6X features an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and comes with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 2GB or 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal memory. All three smartphones support a dedicated microSD card slot.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Battery

In terms of battery, Lenovo K8 Note features a 4000mAh battery which should last a day or two on a single charge. The battery capacity of the Honor 6X sits at 3340mAh with support for fast charging. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, on the other hand, has a 4100mAh battery inside. Sadly, it doesn’t support Qualcomm Quick Charging 3.0.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Camera

Barring the Redmi Note 4, both the K8 Note and Honor 6X feature a dual camera-setup. For example, Lenovo K8 Note’s main camera uses a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter for measuring depth of field. The phone also has a 13-megapixel front camera with an LED flash. The rear camera setup on the Honor 6X includes a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A secondary, 2-megapixel camera can be used to create a bokeh effect in the images. Also, add an 8-megapixel selfie shooter in the front. Redmi Note 4 features a single a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Software

Lenovo K8 Note ships with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box. This is for the fist time Lenovo has launched a phone with pure Android. Honor 6X, on the other hand, runs the company’s EMUI 4.0 atop Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Redmi Note 4 ships with MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. So out of the three smartphones, Lenovo K8 Note is running the latest version of Android.

Lenovo K8 Note vs Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price

Lenovo K8 Note is offered in two variants – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 12,999, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 18. Honor 6X is priced at Rs 10,999 for 32GB variant, and Rs 12,999 for the 64GB model. The phone is exclusively available on Amazon.

Redmi Note 4 can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com, for Rs 9,999 (2GB RAM + 32GB storage), Rs 10,999 ( 3GB RAM +32GB storage), and Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM +64GB storage).

