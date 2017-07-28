Lenovo K8 Note India launch on August 9, company sends out official invites

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its next-generation Note device, dubbed as K8 Note. The company has already sent out invites for an event on August 9, and it contains hashtag #KillerNote. “New #KillerNote uncaging on 09.08.17,” the invite read. Lenovo is gearing up to launch its next-generation Note device, dubbed as K8 Note. The company has already sent out invites for an event on August 9, and it contains hashtag #KillerNote. “New #KillerNote uncaging on 09.08.17,” the invite read.

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its next-generation Note device, dubbed as K8 Note. The company has already sent out invites for an event on August 9, and it contains hashtag #KillerNote. “New #KillerNote uncaging on 09.08.17,” the invite read. It is accompanied by an image of a smartphone with the digit ‘8’ written on the back cover. We’re assuming the upcoming device will be called the K8 Note. The last Note smartphone by the company was K6 Note (unveiled in December), and it looks like Lenovo has decided to skip a moniker in its Note series.

Previously, Lenovo posted a 18-second teaser video via its official Facebook channel, which reveals that the upcoming smartphone will see a boost in performance. The teaser video showcases two smartphones – Brand A and Brand B – that offer ordinary performance. #KillerNote smartphone, on the other hand, offers Killer performance. The caption read, “Tired of ordinary performance? #KillerNote. Uncaged soon.” The company has not given out specific details of the upcoming device.

Lenovo K8 Note smartphone is expected to feature a big battery. It could feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage will be expandable via a microSD card slot. Lenovo K8 Note could run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Lenovo K6 Note starts at Rs 13,999 in India. The smartphone comes in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The dual SIM smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery. Specifications of the K6 Note include a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 16MP rear camera, and an 8MP front shooter. It sports a metal unibody design, and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

