Lenovo K8 Note starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update in India

Lenovo’s K8 Note has started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update in India The new version of Android OS will be rolled out as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. Lenovo K8 Note was launched in July last year with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is unclear, though, if the update will also be introduced to the Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus. We had earlier reported that the Lenovo K8 series was expected to receive Android Oreo by mid-2018.

Under Android 8.0 Oreo, Lenovo K8 Note users can operate the latest features. Some of these include improved notifications for apps, battery optimization, and picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. In addition, Lenovo users will also get 60 new emojis and Android Instant apps, which that limits background app usage.

Lenovo has also warned users that this update could result in “temporarily shortened battery life and higher temperature”, but would return to normal in 10 days time. It added that the Lenovo K8 Note’s battery life will be affected by the upgrade, as all apps and systems upgrade to the new operating system.

Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD display along with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating. Powered by the ten-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio-X23 processor, it is backed by a 4000mAh battery. This phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. In addition, the Lenovo K8 Note comes with support for TheaterMax and Dolby Atmos.

On the camera front, Lenovo K8 Note gets a 13MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup, which allows users to click ‘bokeh’ style images. In addition, the front camera is 13MP with LED flash. This 4G-enabled dual-SIM phone also comes with a water-repellent coating to protect the phone from spills and splashes. Lenovo K8 Note comes in two storage variants: a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option.

