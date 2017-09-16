Lenovo K8 Note now available via open sale on Amazon India

Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection. Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection.

Lenovo K8 Note will now be available via open sale model on Amazon. The smartphone, which made its debut in India on August 9, could only be bought via flash sale on the e-commerce site until now. Open sale means people will not have to register in advance to purchase the K8 Note. Lenovo K8 Note comes in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – and the price starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model. The 4GB RAM option costs Rs 13,999.

Lenovo K8 Note has been fairly successful in India. The company claims to have sold all units of the smartphone within eight minutes in its first sale which was conducted on August 18. Amazon reportedly received seven lakh ‘Notify me’ alerts right before the first sale following K8 Note’s launch announcement. The K8 Note is available Venom Black and Fine Gold colour options.

Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection. It is powered by a Ten-core MediaTek Helio-X23 processor clocked at 2.3Ghz. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card. Lenovo K8 Note gets a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, which allows users to click ‘bokeh’ style images. The front camera is 13MP with LED flash.

Lenovo K8 Note is a 4G-enabled dual SIM phone and it runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat. The K8 Note is backed by a 4000 mAh battery, while fingerprint scanner is at the back. It comes with support for TheaterMax and Dolby Atmos. The K8 Note measures 154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm and it weighs 180 grams. Sensors on the device include: Accelerometer, Proximity, Light, E-compass and Gyroscope. There’s a water repellent coating to protect the phone from spills and splashes.

In our review, we said Lenovo K8 Note is a smartphone that feels just right. We observed that his is the most mature product Lenovo has ever come up with in this price range. Lenovo K8 Note stands out for its display, stock Android, superb performance, a dual-camera setup.

