Lenovo K8 Note Amazon sale tomorrow at 12 PM: All you need to know before buying

Lenovo K8 Note will be up for sale on Amazon India on August 25 starting 12 PM. First sale for the smartphone was conducted on August 18 on the e-commerce website and Lenovo claims to have sold all units of K8 Note within eight minutes. Amazon reportedly received seven lakh ‘Notify me’ alerts right before the first sale following K8 Note’s launch announcement on August 9.

Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM options costs Rs 13,999. The K8 Note will be available in two colour options – Venom Black, Fine Gold. Those who’re interested in buying the smartphone can click on ‘Notify me’ option on Amazon to get a notification when K8 Note becomes available.

Sudhin Mathur, Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Business Group said, “We are delighted with the phenomenal response we have received on Amazon.in for our ‘Killer Note’. The K8 Note comes with much more than what customers would expect from a smartphone today. We look forward to another fantastic sale tomorrow on Amazon.in.”

Lenovo K8 Note gets a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection. The smartphone is powered by a ten-core MediaTek Helio-X23 processor clocked at 2.3Ghz. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Lenovo K8 Note features a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, which allows users to click ‘bokeh’ style images. The front camera is 13MP with LED flash. Lenovo K8 Note runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat. The dual-SIM 4G-enabled smartphone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

Lenovo K8 Note has TheaterMax and Dolby Atmos support. There’s a fingerprint scanner at the back. The K8 Note measures 154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm and it weighs 180 grams. Sensors on the device include: Accelerometer, Proximity, Light, E-compass and Gyroscope. Lenovo has also added a water repellent coating to protect the phone from spills and splashes.

In our review, we said Lenovo K8 Note is a smartphone that feels just right. We observed that his is the most mature product Lenovo has ever come up with in this price range. Lenovo K8 Note stands out for its display, stock Android, superb performance, a dual-camera setup.

