Lenovo K8 Note India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Lenovo K8 Note will be launched in India today at an event in New Delhi. India will be the first country where Lenovo plans to launch the K8 Note. Lenovo will be streaming the launch event via Facebook and on their YouTube handle. The event will start from 12.00 onward on the live streaming platforms. The smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive device.

According to rumours, Lenovo K8 Note will likely run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and Lenovo could be going for stock Android this time, rather than add its own UI on top. Previously all smartphones from Lenovo came with the company’s own skin that was called Vibe Pure UI.

Other than the latest version of Android, Lenovo K8 Note is expected to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) display. The K8 Note is said to come with a dual camera setup, the first for a Lenovo phone in the mid-end category. Apparently, it will feature a 13-megapixel primary camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary lens to capture bokeh shots. The front camera will feature a 13-megapixel lens with a selfie light and internal storage can be increased by using a microSD card. The company says the K8 Note will be made available exclusively on Amazon.in

Under the hood, it’s speculated to be powered by MediaTek Helio-X20 deca-core (MT6797) processor, coupled with 4 GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 4000mAh battery with supporting 15W raid charge. Evidently, Lenovo plans to launch the second variant of the K8 Note as well, which is said to come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In terms of pricing, it could cost Rs 13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Lenovo has not yet confirmed the pricing or the specifications of the phone, though the dual-rear camera is being seen as a given thanks to all the teasers the company has been putting out.

