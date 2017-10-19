Lenovo K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus to get Android 8.0 Oreo by mid-2018

Lenovo K8 series owners will have to wait for another nine months to get Android 8.0 Oreo running on their phones. Lenovo K8 series owners will have to wait for another nine months to get Android 8.0 Oreo running on their phones.

Lenovo has announced that it will be updating the K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus to Android 8.0 Oreo. Unfortunately, these phones won’t get the latest software update until mid-2018. Lenovo K8 is scheduled to get the update in June 2018, whereas the K8 Note and K8 Plus will be getting Android 8.0 Oreo not before than July 2018.

The company has made some changes to its support page, where it clearly mentions that Android 8.0 Oreo is being planned for the latest K8 series. It’s good to see that Lenovo is willing to update the phones to the updated Android version, sadly the company won’t be able to push a new software in a timely manner. So basically, Lenovo K8 series owners will have to wait for another nine months to get Android 8.0 Oreo running on their phones.

Considering all three smartphones run stock Android, which makes the job easier for the company to push the latest software update. We had expected the Android 8.0 Oreo update to come to the K8 series later this year, but now there’s a word from Lenovo it only shows the company broke the promise. Lenovo has also confirmed that other than the K8 series the Android 8.0 Oreo update roll out is not planned for any other phone in its portfolio.

Lenovo K8 lineup consists of three smartphones – K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus. Lenovo K8 is the most affordable among the three, offering a 5.2-inch HD display and a MediaTek Helio P20 processor. Lenovo K8 Note has a 5.5-inch FHD display, a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, and a dual-camera setup. Then there is the K8 Plus which has a 5.2-inch FHD display, a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, and again a dual-camera setup on the rear.

