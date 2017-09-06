Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus launched in India: Price, features, specifications and sale

Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus smartphones have been launched India. The phones are primarily mid-range smartphones, featuring improved cameras, battery life and the stock Android user interface. Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus smartphones have been launched India. The phones are primarily mid-range smartphones, featuring improved cameras, battery life and the stock Android user interface.

Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus smartphones have been launched India. The phones are primarily mid-range smartphones, featuring improved cameras, battery life and the stock Android user interface. Out of the two smartphones, Lenovo K8 Plus has a superior hardware. The phone is powered by a MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P25 chipset clocks at 2.6Ghz coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a dedicated microSD card slot(up to 128GB).

Lenovo K8 Plus is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims should last at least two days. The phone uses a 5.2-inch Full HD display, with an Oleophobic coating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It gets a dual-lens configuration, with 13MP and 5MP sensors, meaning, you can add a depth effect to your images. The front camera is 8MP, and it includes a front flash and an advanced pro mode.

Lenovo K8 Plus looks identical to the company’s K8 Note, with a full metal design. Being the phone under the K series, Lenovo K8 Plus promises “amazing multimedia experience”, all thanks to a Dolby Atmos sound technology. There is a dedicated music key as well, similar to the K8 Note.

The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Lenovo says the user interface is a pure version of Android, like the company did with the K8 Note. Plus, the phone is said to get the latest Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future.

Lenovo K8 Plus will go on sale on September 7 at 12 PM in India. The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart, and it will cost Rs 10,999. Other than the K8 Plus, Lenovo also announced the K8. The phone packs watered down specs compared to the K8 Plus. The phone will go on sale soon in India via leading retail channels. The pricing has not been disclosed at the time of launch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd