Lenovo K7 Note India launch ‘imminent’, hints official video teaser

Lenovo has revealed a video teaser that hints heavily at the launch of the K7 Note in India. Although nothing is certain at the moment, Lenovo says its upcoming smartphone will see a boost in performance. Using the official Facebook channel, Lenovo has sent a hidden message with the hashtag #KillerNote.

The 18-second video posted on Lenovo India’s official Facebook page shows three smartphones’ performance. Brand A and B smartphones will have ‘ordinary’ performance. The third smartphone, presumably the K7 Note, has a faster and seamless performance. Unfortunately, Lenovo does not want to give any other hints as to what the device could be, so we’ll have to wait for a few more days for the official reveal. The caption accompanying the video reads “Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away! Uncaging soon”.

What we do know that Lenovo has a new smartphone to launch in India, one that hasn’t been announced yet. Lenovo hasn’t started giving any explicit details, especially the specifications of the K7 Note. While we still don’t know much about the K7 Note, the device could feature a big battery. We’re also expecting the upcoming phone to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable via a microSD card slot). Lenovo K7 Note is likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Lenovo isn’t telling when exactly it plans to release the K7 Note in India. Going by the teaser, at least, we can expect the device to launch in the first week of August.

What do you think Lenovo’s video is teasing us with? Let us know in the comments below…

