Lenovo K6 power out of stock on Flipkart, next sale on February 7

Lenovo K6 Power comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB/4GB, with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively Lenovo K6 Power comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB/4GB, with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively

Lenovo K6 Power smartphone went on sale today at 12pm on Flipkart, and is already out of stock. The phone priced at Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM version) and Rs 10,999 (4GB RAM variant) will be going on sale again on the e-commerce website on February 7 at 12pm.

Watch our review of the Lenovo K6 Power



K6 Power was first launched at IFA 2016 in Berlin, and was subsequently launched in India on November 29 and went on sale as a Flipkart exclusive. Lenovo’s K series smartphones are only available online.

In terms of specifications, the K6 power features a 5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB/4GB, with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively (expandable to 256GB).

The rear of the camera houses a 13MP camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash. K6 Power also sports an 8MP front camera. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh non-removable and features a fingerprint scanner on the back. It has a metal uni-body design that we’ve come to see in many of the budget phones nowadays and like other Lenovo phones this one too comes with Dolby Atmos-powered sound.

Read: Lenovo K6 Power review: Budget smartphone with extensive battery life

In our review of the device, we were impressed with the K6 Power’s UI and battery, with the overall performance not being too bad either. If you’re looking for a phone that won’t die, Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet. Even with heavy usage like gaming and watching a lot of videos, this phone lasts a day.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd