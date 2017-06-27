Lenovo K6 Power, K6 Note now getting Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note were launched last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note were launched last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Lenovo has announced Android 7.0 Nougat update for its popular K6 Power and K6 Note smartphones in India. Both phones were launched last year with Vibe Pure UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Android Nougat update for K6 Power and K6 Note smartphones now adds updated Doze mode, so whenever your phone isn’t in active use, the background will reduce data sync and periodically run tasks to save extra power of your device. Additionally, both phones will now get Android 7.0’s multi-window support, double tap the recent button for quick app, background data saver, and a cleaner notifications UI design.

The K6 Power smartphone comes in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, and 4GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999. The highlight of the K6 Power is its battery. The handset features a 4000mAh battery rated to deliver up to 649 hours of standby time. The dual-SIM smartphones supports 4G VoLTE. Other specifications include a 5-inch full-HD IPS display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

Meanwhile, Lenovo K6 Note starts at Rs 13,999. It also comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. It features a bigger 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by same 64-bit Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor like the K6 Power. For cameras, it offers a 16-megapixel rear shooter with dual-tone LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

