Lenovo K6 Power available via open sale on Flipkart: A look at the deals

Lenovo K6 Power is now available via open sale on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs 9,000 off on exchange, and HDFC bank credit card users will get a flat Rs 6,000 on the smartphone. Lenovo K6 Power starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option can be bought at Rs 10,999.

Lenovo K6 Power in 4GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold colour variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant can be bought in Gold, Grey/Dark Grey and Silver colour options.

Lenovo K6 Power was first launched at IFA 2016 in Berlin, and was subsequently launched in India on November 29. Lenovo K6 power features a 5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution). It is powered by a 1.3GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU.

The K6 Power comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB/4GB, with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively (expandable to 256GB). The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash. The front camera is 8MP. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh non-removable and features a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Lenovo K6 Power has a metal unibody design and like other Lenovo phones this one too comes with Dolby Atmos-powered sound.

In our review of the device, we were impressed with the K6 Power’s UI and battery, with the overall performance not being too bad either. If you’re looking for a phone that won’t die, Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet. Even with heavy usage like gaming and watching a lot of videos, this phone lasts a day.

