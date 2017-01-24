Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM variant to launch in India on January 31

Lenovo K6 Power has a 5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with an Adreno 505 GPU. Lenovo K6 Power has a 5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with an Adreno 505 GPU.

Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM variant is set to launch in India on January 31. The smartphone will be unveiled exclusively on Flipkart at noon. Lenovo K6 Power was announced in 3GB RAM option on December 6 last year. It costs Rs 9,999. Now, the company is looking to bring out another storage variant to give users more options in terms of storage. We’ll have to wait and watch how Lenovo decides to price its 4GB RAM variant of K6 Power.

Lenovo unveiled its K6 series at IFA 2016 in Berlin with K6 Note, K6 and the K6 Power smartphones back in September. Given the 4,000 mAh battery, it competes against the Redmi 3S series which also boasts of a 4000 mAh plus battery, but at under Rs 10,000 budget pricing.

In terms of specifications, Lenovo K6 Power has a 5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 1.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM and 3GB RAM storage coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU. The phone support microSD card with 256GB limit.

The camera on the K6 Power is 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and front camera is 8MP. The device has 4,000 mAh non-removable battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back. It has a metal uni-body design that we’ve come to see in many of the budget phones nowadays and like other Lenovo phones this one too comes with Dolby Atmos-powered sound.

Read: Lenovo K6 Power review: Budget smartphone with extensive battery life

In our review, we said scores simply because of the UI and battery; the overall performance is not too bad either. If you’re looking for a phone that won’t die, Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet. Even with heavy usage like gaming and watching a lot of videos, this phone lasts a day.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd