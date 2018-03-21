Lenovo K5, K5 Play with dual rear cameras, 18:9 display launched in China: Price, specifications

Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play are budget smartphones, priced at 899 yuan (Rs 9,200 approx) and 699 yuan (Rs 7,200 approx) respectively. Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play are budget smartphones, priced at 899 yuan (Rs 9,200 approx) and 699 yuan (Rs 7,200 approx) respectively.

Lenovo K5, K5 Play with 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual rear cameras have been launched in China. Lenovo’s new K-series smartphones were launched alongside the Lenovo S5. Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play are budget smartphones, priced at 899 yuan (Rs 9,200 approx) and 699 yuan (Rs 7,200 approx) respectively. Lenovo K5 will go on sale in China from April 10 in Elf Blue, Space Grey, and Star Black colour options. The K5 Play will be made available starting April 17 in Jazz Blue, Modern Gold, and Punk Black colour variants.

Lenovo K5 Specifications and Features

Lenovo K5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+(720×1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone runs the company’s ZUI 3.1 OS, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750V processor, Lenovo K5 features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot).

Lenovo K5 has dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture. It supports LED flash as well. The front shooter is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture. Lenovo K5 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor in K5 is placed at the back cover.

In terms of connectivity, Lenovo K5 supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. Sensors on the smartphone include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Magnetometer, and Proximity sensor. Lenovo K5 measures 153.8×72.7×7.8mm and it weighs 160 grams.

Lenovo K5 Play Specifications and Features

Lenovo K5 Play comes with the same specifications as the K5, except for a few changes here and there. For starters, the K5 Play runs ZUI 3.7 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone packs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Lenovo K5 Play gets dual rear cameras with LED flash – 13MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture + 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera and battery capacity is the same as Lenovo K5. It comes with the same connectivity options and sensors as Lenovo K5. The K5 Play measures 153.75×72.6×7.85mm and weighs 155 grams.

