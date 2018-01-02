Lenovo K320t with 5.7-inch display, dual-cameras launched in China

Lenovo K320t is the company’s first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Lenovo K320t is the company’s first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Lenovo has expanded its K-series, with the launch of the K320t in China. The mid-end phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a dual-rear camera setup on the back. Lenovo K320t can be pre-booked through JD.com at a price of CNY 999 (Rs 9,900 approx.). The device will go on sale in China from January 4. At the moment, Lenovo K320t is limited to the Chinese market

Speaking of its specifications, Lenovo K320t sports a 5.7-inch display HD+ display (1440 x 720) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz spreadtrum quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion (up to 128GB).

The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with a primary 8MP sensor and a 2MP secondary snapper. The front camera on the device is an 8MP one. The K320t is backed by a 3000mAh battery, and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Additionally, the phone measures 8.55mm in terms of thickness and weighs in at at 153.8g. Connectivity options on the K320t include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS with A-GPS, FM Radio, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack support.

Being Lenovo’s first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio, the K320t will be competing against the likes of Honor 7x, Xiaomi Mi A1, and Oppo F5 Youth, among others.

