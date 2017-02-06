Lenovo introduces Yoga A12 2-in-1 tablet with ‘Halo’ keyboard

Lenovo Yoga A12 is an Android-powered tablet with futuristic “Halo”keyboard. Lenovo Yoga A12 is an Android-powered tablet with futuristic “Halo”keyboard.

Lenovo has introduced the Yoga A12 convertible tablet, a stripped down version of the Yoga Book. The company describes the Yoga A12 as “an affordable Android tablet made for all-day productivity”. It comes in Gunmetal Grey and Rose Gold, and Lenovo says the Yoga A12 will be made available from 8 February in the United States through Lenovo’s website, starting $299 ( or approx Rs 20,089).

Whereas the Yoga Book is available in both Windows and Android versions, the Yoga A12 is only available with Android. But like the Yoga Book, it features the futuristic look “Halo” keyboard. The keyboard doesn’t have any raised keys;its flat and offers hepatic feedback. However, the Halo keyboard on the Yoga A12 does not support the same stylus found on the Yoga Book, meaning you cannot use the keyboard as the writing surface – there’s no Pen or digitizer pad.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The original Yoga Book display measures 10.1-inches, having a resolution of 1920x1080p. In case of the Yoga A12, the 12.2-inch display boasts a “HD”resolution, which means a 1280×720-pixel resolution. It packs 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, an Intel Atom X5 processor, two Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 13 hours of battery backup. The Yoga Book, for the comparison sake, comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and up to 15.5 hours of battery backup.

The A12 also does away with the Yoga Book’s signature watchband hinge. Instead, it uses a 360-degree hinge that should be functional. The hybrid tablet uses a modified “multi-tasking hybrid UI” that makes Android a little productive. It’s not yet clear whether the device will be upgraded to Android 7.1 Nougat.

Also read: Lenovo Yoga Book review: Innovation yes, but is it for you?

In many ways, the Yoga A12 is a low-priced version of the Yoga Book, which we reviewed last month. Starting price is shockingly low at $299 (or Rs 20,089) which will appeal to the mainstream market.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd