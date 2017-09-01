Lenovo beats Samsung in tablet segment in Q2: IDC report

According to the report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the company’s tablet shipments marked an overall growth of 12.6 per cent, primarily contributed by its healthy growth in the commercial segment. (Image Source: Lenovo) According to the report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the company’s tablet shipments marked an overall growth of 12.6 per cent, primarily contributed by its healthy growth in the commercial segment. (Image Source: Lenovo)

Lenovo beat Samsung to capture the top position in the tablet market in India with 21.8 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2017, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the company’s tablet shipments marked an overall growth of 12.6 per cent, primarily contributed by its healthy growth in the commercial segment.

Over 80 per cent of its shipments were driven by specific commercial projects delivered to government, education and large enterprises. “Digital projects across government and education sectors are the key driving verticals for the growth of the commercial sector,” said Celso Gomes, Associate Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India, in a statement.

IDC observes the calendar year as the financial year in its reports. Samsung slipped to the second place but maintained the shipments volume of the previous quarter with a market share of 20.6 per cent. The report said that a total of 7,22,000 tablets across all brands were shipped in the country in the quarter, marking a marginal growth of 2.9 per cent from the previous quarter, despite the healthy growth in the commercial segment.

This was attributed to the decline of 13.8 per cent in the consumer segment, resulting in a steep 26.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in the total shipments. The implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) inhibited the growth of tablet shipments in the consumer segment, the report added.

“Uncertainty about the levy of the new tax structure restricted the stocking of inventory and in turn lead to limited sell-in of tablets in the country,” noted Gomes. Datawind stood at the third position with a market share of 18.2 per cent, followed by iBall at 15.2 per cent. With 49.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and 7.7 per cent market share, Apple remained at the fifth position.

