LeEco’s ‘Republic Day Sale’ on Snapdeal is now live: Top deals on Le 2

LeEco has announced its ‘Republic Day Sale’ on Snapdeal, which be held from January 21 to January 23. The Chinese smartphone company is offering deals on its Le 2 smartphone during the sale.

Customers buying LeEco Le 2 (32GB) Rose Gold and Grey colour options will get 15 per cent or up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards. There’s an additional benefit of Rs 1,000 off, which will only be applicable till January 22. Le 2 (64GB) Rose Gold colour option can be bought at 15 per cent or up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards.

LeEco Le 2 (64GB), which was only available offline, started selling online via Snapdeal recently. LeEco Le 2 was unveiled alongside company’s Le Max 2 in June last year. Le 2 can now be bought in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM+ 64GB ROM. The 32GB storage option costs Rs 11,999 and the 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphones are identical in terms of specifications except for the storage.

LeEco Le 2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and a metal unibody design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology. There is no 3.5 mm headphone jack on this smartphone, and it requires special Type-C USB headphones with LeEco’s CDLA technology.

LeEco Le 2 Review

In our review, we said Le 2 is a really good smartphone. Its camera is fast and the battery lasts a good full day of use. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 was its display. The 5.5-inch Full HD display is extremely crisp with vibrant colour reproduction and has very good viewing angles too. We noted at the time of our review, that Le 2 had one of the best cameras among all the sub-Rs 12,000 smartphones. The camera on Le 2 is fast and snaps pictures with decent amount of detail.

