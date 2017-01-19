LeEco’s ‘LeMall for All’ sale begins January 20: Here are the top offers

Users can also purchase LeEco’s popular Le 2 (3GB+32GB) on LeMall at a discounted price Users can also purchase LeEco’s popular Le 2 (3GB+32GB) on LeMall at a discounted price

LeEco is ready to kick off its ‘LeMall for All’ sale on its website for customers in India from January 20-25, the company’s first Republic Day sale. During the sale, LeMall.com will be offering deals to customers on all products from the Super3 Series of Smart TVs to the company’s audio range and mobile accessories.

Customers will be able to get Rs 4,000 cashback when using any debit/credit card when purchasing the Super3 X55 Smart TV. LeEco will also be offering a flat 10 per cent discount on Bluetooth Speakers, LeMe Bluetooth Headphones, CDLA earphones, reverse in-ear headphones, all metal earphones, as well as Screen protectors, Cases and Covers for Le 2 and Le Max2. Apart from these offers, LeEco will is also offering coupons worth up to Rs 1,500 that will be up for grabs on the social media handles of the company and the LeME community.

LeEco Super3 X55 is a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV that comes with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. The TV is powered by an ARM Cortex A17 CPU and GPU that is capable of delivering 60fps frame rate for sports broadcasts and video games. The TV is running EUI 5.5 based on Android 5.0, and comes with six stereo speakers.

Users can also purchase LeEco’s popular Le 2 (3GB+32GB) on LeMall at a discounted price, which will be available in both Rose Gold and Grey colours.

“All previous editions of “LeMall for All” days have been a huge hit amongst buyers. The upcoming sale as well is all set to give consumers numerous reasons to own their favourite LeEco product. All products by LeEco come with a breath-taking design and superior technology at value pricing that make for a perfect buy, not only for yourself but also for your loved ones,” LeEco said in a press statement.

