LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite launched in China: Key specifications, price and features

LeEco has announced a new ‘Elite’ variant of its Le Pro 3 smartphone in China. LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is essentially a stripped down version of Le Pro 3, which was launched in September. The Elite variant has Snapdragon 820 processor, while Le Pro 3 comes with Snapdragon 821 processor. Additionally, the ‘Elite’ edition doesn’t have NFC support. Rest of the specifications remain the same as Le Pro 3.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite features a design very similar to Le Pro 3. There is still a rectangular fingerprint scanner below the camera module and unibody metal for the casing. LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite features a 5.5-inch full HD display (403 pixel density) with 2.5D curved glass. The display is set at maximum brightness of 500 nits and 80 per cent NTSC colour gamut.

The processor in LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is single-core clocked at 2.15GHz with Adreno 530 GPU. It comes in 4GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and costs 1699 yuan (Rs 16,000 approx). LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite has a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The smartphone’s primary camera features a 6P lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and support for 4K video recording.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite ditches the 3.5mm audio jack in favour of a USB-C based CDLA technology. The smartphone runs EUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite has a battery capacity of 4,070mAh and supports two Nano SIM cards. The smartphone also offers host of connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11ac with WiFi direct and NFC.

Sensors on the device include fingerprint, infrared remote control, gravity, three – axis gyroscope, electronic compass, light, distance and hall. LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite measures 151.4×73.9×7.5 mm and weighs 175 grams.

