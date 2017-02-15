LeEco Le 2 now available in gold colour option on LeMall

LeEco Le 2 is now available in three colour options – gold, grey and rose gold. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 is its display. LeEco Le 2 is now available in three colour options – gold, grey and rose gold. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 is its display.

LeEco has announced gold colour variant of its Le 2 smartphone, to available at company’s own e-commerce platform – LeMall. The smartphone is now available in three colour options – gold, grey and rose gold. The limited edition gold colour version of Le 2 will go on sale starting February 16.

LeEco Le 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of Le 2, which was only available via offline channels earlier, stared selling on Snapdeal recently. The 64GB storage variant of Le 2 costs Rs 13,999. Both 32GB and 64GB ROM variants are identical in terms of specifications except for the storage.

LeEco Le 2 was unveiled alongside company’s Le Max 2 in June last year. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display and a metal unibody design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The LeEco comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology.

In our review, we said Le 2 is a really good smartphone. It’s camera is fast and the battery lasts a good full day of use. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 is its display. The 5.5-inch Full HD display is extremely crisp with vibrant colour reproduction and has very good viewing angles too. We noted Le 2 has the best camera among all the sub-Rs 12,000 smartphones. The camera on Le 2 is fast and snaps pictures with decent amount of detail.

