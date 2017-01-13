LeEco Le 2 deals on Snapdeal: Discounts, free Jio SIM, and more

LeEco Le 2 comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology. LeEco Le 2 comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology.

Snapdeal is offering deals on LeEco Le 2 smartphone on January 15, Sunday. All credit card and debit card users will get a 10 per cent discount on purchase of Le 2. There’s flat 8 per cent discount on flight bookings (Economy) on Jet Airways and free home delivery of Reliance Jio SIM card. Snapdeal is giving away free CDLA headset to 300 lucky customers who buy the 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of Le 2.

LeEco Le 2 (64GB), which was only available offline, started selling online via Snapdeal recently. LeEco Le 2 was unveiled alongside company’s Le Max 2 in June last year. Le 2 can now be bought in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM+ 64GB ROM. The 32GB storage option costs Rs 11,999 and the 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphones are identical in terms of specifications except for the storage.

LeEco Le 2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and a metal unibody design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology. There is no 3.5 mm headphone jack on this smartphone, and it requires special Type-C USB headphones with LeEco’s CDLA technology.

Read: LeEco Le 2 Review

In our review, we said Le 2 is a really good smartphone. Its camera is fast and the battery lasts a good full day of use. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 was its display. The 5.5-inch Full HD display is extremely crisp with vibrant colour reproduction and has very good viewing angles too. We noted at the time of our review, that Le 2 had one of the best cameras among all the sub-Rs 12,000 smartphones. The camera on Le 2 is fast and snaps pictures with decent amount of detail.

