LeEco Le 2 (64GB) now available on Snapdeal at Rs 13,999

LeEco Le 2 64GB variant is now available online on Snapdeal at Rs 13,999. This variant of smartphone, which could only be bought offline from retail stores earlier, is now listed on the site in Rose Gold colour option. Snapdeal is offering 5 per cent instant discount on all debit and credit card members. Users can save up to 12 per cent using HDFC credit card. Other deals include home-delivery of Reliance Jio SIM card for free and LeEco membership worth Rs 4,990 for free.

LeEco Le 2 was unveiled alongside company’s Le Max 2 in June last year. Le 2 can now be bought in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM+ 64GB ROM. The 32GB storage option can be bought at Rs 11,999. The smartphones are identical in terms of specifications except for the storage.

LeEco Le 2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and a metal unibody design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and comes with a Type C port which also acts an audio port integrated with its CDLA technology. There is no 3.5 mm headphone jack on this smartphone, and it requires special Type-C USB headphones with LeEco’s CDLA technology.

In our review, we said Le 2 is a really good smartphone. Its camera is fast and the battery lasts a good full day of use. For us, the standout feature of the Le 2 was its display. The 5.5-inch Full HD display is extremely crisp with vibrant colour reproduction and has very good viewing angles too. We noted at the time of our review, that Le 2 had one of the best cameras among all the sub-Rs 12,000 smartphones. The camera on Le 2 is fast and snaps pictures with decent amount of detail.

