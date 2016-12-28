LeEco Coolpad Cool 1 with dual rear camera launched: Price, specs and features

Coolpad Cool 1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor Coolpad Cool 1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

LeEco and Coolpad in a collaboration have launched a new affordable smartphone in India, the Coolpad Cool 1. The phone was launched in China back in August and features a dual-rear camera and a large 4000 mAh battery. Cool 1 is the first smartphone to come out under the Coolpad branding after the company’s acquisition by LeEco earlier this year. Cool 1 will be compatible with Reliance Jio 4G as well.

The dual-SIM Coolpad Cool 1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. It is available in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/32GB storage.

Cool 1 is running LeEco’s EUI 5.6 based Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a dual-rear camera setup (13MP + 13MP) with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. The front of the device sports an 8MP selfie shooter. Like we mentioned earlier, the phone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery, and comes with a reversible USB Type-C port. Coolpad claims that with Quick Charge 2.0, the phone can be charged to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The phone comes with sensors like accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope and compass; and has connectivity via GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi 802.11ac.

Coolpad Cool 1 is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be an Amazon exclusive, with open sale starting January 5. The 4GB RAM/32GB storage version will be available online, but the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version will only available through offline stores.

