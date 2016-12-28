LeEco Coolpad Cool 1 first impressions: Dual-rear camera, battery top selling points

Coolpad Cool 1 packs a beautiful 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 X 1080 pixels resolution) Coolpad Cool 1 packs a beautiful 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 X 1080 pixels resolution)

LeEco Coolpad Cool 1 (model c103) has been launched in India almost four months after the launch of the device in China back in August. Cool 1 is a reasonably priced device that still manages to pack a dual camera setup on the back. The phone packs a beautiful 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 X 1080 pixels resolution), which has a vibrant feel thanks to its 403 ppi pixel density.

Cool 1 is currently running on EUI 5.6 based Marshmallow 6.0.1. The phone packs 4GB of RAM and features 32GB of on board storage with close to 23GB of it freely available to users. The large non-removable 4000 mAh battery features Quick Charge 2.0 and will charge the device to 50 per cent in close to 30 minutes as claimed by the company.

Design and Display

Holding the Cool 1 in your hands you get a feeling of holding a premium quality device, albeit a little thick. The phone features extremely thin side bezels, with the lower bezel hiding backlit capacitive keys and the upper bezel housing the 8MP camera along with the light sensor.

Cool 1 sports a dual-rear camera unit (13MP + 13MP) along with the fingerprint sensor mounted below it. The metallic back of the phone doesn’t necessarily make it feel slippery; the only physical buttons on the unit are on the right side. The bottom of the phone houses dual speaker grilles and a USB Type-C port. The sim tray is on the left of the device and the 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the top of the phone.

The display is bright and vibrant with its 400+ ppi pixel density, and the viewing angles are pretty good.

Processor, memory and battery

The Cool 1 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with an Adreno 510 GPU. It features 4GB of RAM that makes the phone snappy enough to handle multi-tasking with fair ease, but some apps take a little more time to open than they should considering this is a brand new phone.

After about 10-15 minutes of use, I felt the phone became significantly warm to touch – both at the rear (around the camera sensors) and near the top part of the display. The battery backup on the phone has been decent event with the LTE active on the device, but we’ll have more on this once we’re done with the full review. The fingerprint sensor is reasonably fast to unlock, but might take one or two tries to unlock sometimes.

Camera

The dual-rear camera on the Cool 1 is one of the highlights of the device, and is capable of taking some stunning shots even in artificial lighting indoors. We haven’t had much opportunity to use the camera in low light conditions, but this phone is capable of take well focused shots without taking too many attempts.

The colour reproduction is rich, but the blacks could be a little darker. The camera app will let you take a lot of quick shots without shutter lag. The primary camera is also capable of taking good pictures up close to the subject/object.

The front of the unit features an 8MP camera that supports facial beauty features, and makes for good selfie shots with decent colour saturation.

Conclusion

LeEco Coolpad Cool 1 appears to be a pretty decent device for its price range. I believe that the battery backup of the device and the primary dual cameras will be the biggest selling points of the phone. We will be testing the device thoroughly over the next few weeks and will have a full review of the device.

