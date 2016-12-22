LeEco and Coolpad launch Cool S1 in China: Key specifications and features

Cool S1 comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and Dual-LED flash. It supports 4K recording. (Representational image) Cool S1 comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and Dual-LED flash. It supports 4K recording. (Representational image)

LeEco and Coolpad have announced their third smartphone – Cool S1 – in China. The smartphone comes in three storage variants – 4GB RAM +32GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. The smartphone costs 2,499 Yuan (Rs 24,000 approx) for the 4GB variant, 2,699 Yuan (Rs 26,000 approx) for the 6GB option, and 3,199 Yuan (Rs 31,000 approx) for the 6GB/128GB option.

Cool S1 sports a a 5.5-inch Full HD display and metal unibody design. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 processor and packs USB Type-C slot for headset. The fingerprint sensor in Cool S1 is present at the rear panel. Cool S1 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with LeEco’s EUI 5.8 OS.

Cool S1 comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and Dual-LED flash. It supports 4K recording. The front camera in Cool S1 is 8MP. The smartphone is backed by a 4,070 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Cool S1 is a dual-SIM device that weighs 168 grams. The dimensions of Cool S1 are 151.4 x 74.7 x 7.5 mm. Cool S1 supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, OTG, and USB Type-C.

LeEco and Coolpad announced Coolpad Cool1 smartphone as their first product post the acquisition. The smartphone features dual rear camera and large 4,000 mAh battery. Coolpad Cool1 Dual features a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants – 3GB and 4GB – and default memory of 32GB. With Coolpad devices, LeEco could push its content ecosystem further.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd