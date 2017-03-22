Lava Z25 and Z10 launched at Rs 18,000 and Rs 11,500 respectively

Lava Z25 gets a 13MP rear camera with Sony Exmor RSTM, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens. The front camera is 8MP with spotlight flash. Lava Z25 gets a 13MP rear camera with Sony Exmor RSTM, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens. The front camera is 8MP with spotlight flash.

Lava has announced the launch of two new premium smartphones in its Z Series called Z25 and Z10. Lava Z25 and Z10 are priced at Rs 18,000 and Rs 11,500 respectively. The devices will be available beginning March 23 starting with select stores in Delhi. The smartphones offer 1-year manufacturer’s warranty along with 6 months warranty for the in-box accessories. Additinally, Lava Z25 ands Z10 come with a ’30 Day Replacement Policy’.

Lava Z25 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, while the Z10 has a 5-inch screen. Both the smartphones run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s Star OS 3.3 on top. Lava Z25 gets a 13MP rear camera with Sony Exmor RSTM, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens. The front camera is 8MP with spotlight flash. Lava Z10, on the other hand, features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 5MP front camera with Spotlight flash. Both Lava Z25 and Z10 come with ‘Bokeh’ and ‘Night Pro’ mode.

“Lava Z series is a result of our continued innovation and focus on in-house research and development over the last 7 years. Lava Z25 and Z10 are packed with premium features of Camera, Fingerprint, Design and Durability that go well beyond the conventional boundaries in this price segment. Further, Z series is a premium product category for us which is born out of our end-to-end control on entire product value chain – from design to manufacturing,” Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International Ltd said.

The fingerprint scanner in Lava Z25 and Z10 is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds. The App Encryption feature allows users to unlock apps with their fingerprint. Lava Z25 is backed by a 3020 mAh ATL battery, while Z10 has a 2620mAh battery. The smartphones come with ‘Power Saver mode’ and ‘Super Power Saver mode’ that extend the battery backup by 5 hours 20 minutes and 18 hours respectively. They support OTG and 3 Point Touch.

Lava Z25 and Z10 are powered by an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM+32GB storage and 2GB+16GB ROM respectively. The dual SIM devices come equipped multilingual keyboard that supports 11 Indian languages. Lava Z25 will be available in Champagne Gold and Grey colour variants. The Z10 will come in Gold colour option.

