Lava announces Money Back Challenge, Z series smartphones: All you need to know

Lava has launched four smartphones – Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90 – in its Z series in India. Alongside, the new devices, Lava also announced the ‘Money Back Challenge’ under which people will get their money back if they don’t like any of company’s phone within 30 days of use. The offer can be availed from October 1 to December 31.

Lava Z series smartphones are designed and manufactured in-house. Lava Z60 and Z80 feature ‘bokeh’ mode in both the front and rear cameras. Features of Z70 include fingerprint scanner with app encryption. People can select individual apps that can be unlocked using the fingerprint scanner. Lava Z90 gets dual cameras that support dual bokeh feature.

“The new Z series smartphones are success story of our robust in-house Research & Development over the last 8 years. With these smartphones, we have been able to pack premium features with product reliability – to provide our customers a very high product experience. Also, through the Money Back Challenge, we wish to provide confidence to our customers about the quality, reliability and experience of LAVA phones. This challenge will serve as a confident reason, for customers, to be associated with LAVA. We are sure that customers will find our new products and the offer exciting and valuable,” said Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, LAVA International.

Lava Z series smartphones are priced between Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,750. The devices will be available at retail stores across India and on all major e-commerce portals. Lava Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90 ship with features like Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard and Android 7.0 Nougat.

