Lava A93, entry-level 3G smartphone, launched in India at Rs 7,999

Lava A93, an entry-level 3G smartphone, has been launched in India at Rs 7,999. The dual SIM smartphone is listed on company’s website in gold and grey colour options. Lava A93 gets a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Lava A93 is powered by 1.2 GHz Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It features an 8MP primary camera with LED flash. Other features include HDR, Photo Timer, and Grid. There’s a 2MP front camera with LED flash and digital zoom. Lava A93 is backed by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery.

Lava A93 sports a metal unibody design. Antenna lines are present on the top and bottom of the back cover. The rear camera along with LED flash sits at the top, with Lava branding below. On the left side of the camera unit is speaker grille. Power button and volume rocker keys are at the right. The smartphone uses capacitive touch buttons and there’s no physical home button.

Lava A93 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Edge, FM radio, a USB Type 2.0 charging port, and a 3.5 mm headset jack. It measures 145 x 72.2 x 8.85 mm and weighs 152 grams. The smartphone supports G-Sensor. Other features of Lava A93 include smart screenshot, video PIP, smart music, and smart gestures. Lava A93 comes with one year manufacturer warranty for phone along with six months warranty for in-box accessories.

Lava A93 isn’t 4G-enabled, which might make it a less preferred option when compared to its competitors. Most smartphones, including the entry-level ones come equipped with 4G these days. For example Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Moto C, Lenovo Vibe K5, and Moto G4 Play are all 4G-enabled smartphones priced under Rs 10,000.

