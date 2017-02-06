Lava 4G Connect M1 is India’s first 4G capable feature phone

Lava has launched the first 4G-enabled smart feature phone in India called Lava 4G Connect M1. Lava has launched the first 4G-enabled smart feature phone in India called Lava 4G Connect M1.

Lava International Limited has launched the first 4G-enabled feature phone in India called Lava 4G Connect M1. The feature phone with 4G internet connectivity will be available at a price of Rs 3,333, and comes at time when reports claim Reliance Jio is working on 4G feature phones with price range of less than Rs 1,500. Reliance Jio’s feature phone is yet to make an appearance; reports say it will come bundled with access to content from Jio’s suite of apps.

Lava 4G Connect M1 is powered by 1.2 GHz quad-core processor with 512 MB RAM. It has a 2.4-inch display, a 1750 mAh battery, VGA camera on the back, 4GB ROM, which is expandable upto 32GB. The Lava 4G Connect M1 comes with Wireless FM and Bluetooth connectivity as well. It also supports 4G VoLTE, which mean Jio SIM users should be able to make calls with this device. However Lava has not specified

Lava 4G Connect M1 also comes pre-loaded with applications like Facebook Lite and messaging applications, though it is not clear if WhatsApp will work on this phone. Lava 4G Connect M1 has a polycarbonate body. Lava 4G Connect M1 also supports 2G voice calling and EDGE connectivity. This is not a dual-SIM device.

“At Lava, we strive to think ahead of the curve with regard to the product innovation and the launch of Lava 4G Connect M1 is a step forward in this direction,” Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International said in a press statement.

“The launch of this smart feature phone, we believe, will create possibilities for users as they will now be able to consume digital content and even do digital transactions. Furthermore, a sizeable segment of feature phone users in India who use their phone to only make calls will now be able to access the internet; to their advantage; and that too at affordable price,” he added.

Lava 4G Connect M1 will be available across retail stores and multi-brand outlets across India in a few weeks’ time.

