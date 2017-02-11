Latest Samsung leak suggests the logo for the Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 is widely speculated to get released on March 29 in New York. Samsung Galaxy S8 is widely speculated to get released on March 29 in New York.

We’re getting closer to the unveiling of the Galaxy S8, and the rumour mill is in full form, with leaks at an all time high. Now according to prominent leaker Evan Blass , Samsung could be planning to bring the larger model of the Galaxy S8. Blass, who has a reputation of leaking upcoming smartphones, has tweeted the logo of the phone. The leak seemingly confirms the large sized version of the Galaxy S8 will be called the S8+.

The logo hints that Samsung will not be launching a version of the Galaxy S8 with an ‘edge’ branding , as it did last year with the Galaxy S7. It’s strongly suggests that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will both have curved displays. However, it’s also a possibility that the company may keep the edge name reserved for the curved version of the smartphone.

Reports in the recent past have claimed that the Galaxy S8 will come in two screen sizes. Venture Beats reports that Samsung will release two versions of the Galaxy S8 – a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch model – both will feature curved displays. The Guardian reports one will have a 5-inch display and the other will have a 6-inch screen. South Korean news outlet The Bell also supports at least two models are in the development, though it says one will have a 6.2-inch display and the other with a 5.7-inch display.

For comparison, those display sizes and battery capacities are both larger than the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge last year. South Korea’s The Investor has put out a report quoting News1 as saying the 5.7-inch display version will come with a 3000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch version will sport a 3500 mAh battery. The report also points that Samsung has conducted a number of safety tests for the battery capacity on the Galaxy S8, and is working to ensure the Note7 fiasco won’t get repeated again.

Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are said to come with Samsung ‘Bixby’ – a new digital assistant that may launch with support for eight languages. The company has recently filed a trademark in Europe for something called ‘Samsung Hello’, which could be the official name for the ‘Bixby’ voice-assistant, which will be powered by the artificial intelligence.

A Phone Arena leaks suggest two processors: Exynos 8895 processor and Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB and 8GB RAM, suggesting there could be two different versions for different regions. It has also been claimed that the Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 835 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is widely speculated to get released on March 29 in New York, with the smartphone becoming available for sale on April 21. However, Samsung could tease the upcoming smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.

