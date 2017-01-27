Kyocera introduces ‘Rafre’ washable smartphone in Japan

The product will be available from March 2017 in Japan The product will be available from March 2017 in Japan

Kyocera Corporation announced the release of the new Rafre Smartphone for Japanese service provider, KDDI Corporation. The product is a successor to the original DIGNO Rafre, which launched in December 2015 as the world’s first hand-soap-washable smart phone.

In addition to resistance against foaming hand soap, the second-generation model possesses resistance to foaming body soap. The product will be available from March 2017 in Japan, and will be offered in three colors: Pale Pink, Clear White and Light Blue.

Like its predecessor, the new Rafre features resistance to hot water and a touch screen that can be used even when the user’s hands are wet or when wearing gloves.

Furthermore, the new handset is equipped with a special cooking app which allows users to scroll through recipes, set timers and answer calls through hand gestures without having to touch the display.

The new phone comes with Kyocera’s proprietary image-processing AINOS Engine, enabling users to take clear photos in low-light conditions.

The camera is also equipped with Phase Detection AF for quick focusing, and Auto HDR which enables automated clear shooting by recreating light and shade in detail.

Kyocera’s proprietary Smart Sonic Receiver technology uses vibrations to transmit sound to the eardrum via the phone’s display.

The handset features a Blue Light Cut app for ease on the eyes and reduction of eye fatigue during prolonged usage. It also comes with a 3000mAh battery that supports enhanced consumption.