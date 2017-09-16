Kult Gladiator launched in India at Rs 6,999, Amazon sale starts September 24

Kult Gladiator features a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and there’s an 8MP front shooter with selfie flash. Kult Gladiator features a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and there’s an 8MP front shooter with selfie flash.

Kult has unveiled an entry-level smartphone in India called Gladiator. This is an Amazon exclusive device and will go on sale starting September 24 for Rs 6,999. Kult Gladiator gets a 5.5-inch On-Cell HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. There’s a 2.5D curved glass coating on the front.

Kult Gladiator is powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core MTK 6737 processor clocked at 1.25GHz coupled with ARM Mali-T720 650 MHz GPU for graphics performance. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The 4G VoLTE-enabled dual SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Kult Gladiator features a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and there’s an 8MP front shooter with selfie flash. The primary camera supports HD video recording. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is said to last for a day. Gladiator sports a metal unibody design and a fingerprint scanner on the back cover.

Sensors on the device include: Finger Print Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Compass. In terms of connectivity, it supports Micro USB, a 3.5mm headset jack, OTG, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and mobile hotspot. Kult Gladiator measures 156.9 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm.

Other features include instant unlock, PNight mode for reading, smart awake, mobile tracker, and Google Assistant. The power key doubles up as panic button in Gladiator. There’s a smart awake feature that offers intelligent shortcuts to directly open selected apps without the need to unlock the device. It also lets users browse apps on home screen. For example, making the alphabet ‘W’ on the locked screen will open the browser, while ‘C’ and ‘M’ will launch camera and music player respectively.

