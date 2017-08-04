Kult Beyond with 5.2-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India: Price, key specifications

Kult Beyond is positioned in the lower-tier of the smartphone market. Kult Beyond is positioned in the lower-tier of the smartphone market.

Kult has launched the Beyond 4G VoLTE -enabled smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 6,999, Kult Beyond will be made exclusively on Amazon starting August 18. The smartphone is positioned in the lower-tier range.

Speaking of the specifications, Kult Beyond sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the camera front, the phone features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with dual tone LED flash. In the front, there’s a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS with A-GPS. Additionally, you will also find a fingerprint scanner on the back.

“This smartphone comes loaded with class-leading features and functionalities at a very attractive price, which is an added advantage,” said Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom.” We expect to see huge demand for Kult Beyond and are bullish on its success”.

Kult is a new smartphone brand from Optiemus Infracom , which has the exclusive rights to design, manufacture, market and distribute BlackBerry-branded devices in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The company recently launched the BlackBerry KeyOne in India. The flagship Android-powered smartphone is priced at Rs 39,990.

