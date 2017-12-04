Kult Ambition with 3GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India at Rs 5,999

Kult Ambition will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Bharat 5 and Nokia 2. Kult Ambition will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Bharat 5 and Nokia 2.

Kult Ambition has been launched in India, featuring entry-level specifications. Kult Ambition is priced at Rs 5,999, and will be made available through Amazon India from December 11. Earlier this year, the company lunched the Kult Gladiator and Beyond smartphones in the market.

Kult Ambition is actually a budget smartphone running a 1.25 GHz Mediatek MTK 6737 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal storage can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 32GB). The phone sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Surprisingly, there’s a fingerprint scanner which can be found on the back of the device.

The device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and is backed by a 2600mAh battery inside. On the camera front, the Kult Ambition offers a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter. Connectivity features on the smartphone include dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and OTG support.

Kult Ambition isn’t the only smartphone available in this price segment. In fact, the list of phones in the entry-level segment is long. For instance, Xiaomi Redmi 5A is one such option which comes with a 5-inch HD display and a Snapdragon 425 processor. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model is priced at Rs 4,999. A slightly enhanced variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 5,999. The Redmi 5A will go on sale in India starting December 7 from Flipkart and Mi.com/in.

