Kodak Ektra with 21MP camera launched: Price, Specifications and features

Kodak, the iconic photography brand, has launched a new smartphone, aimed at enthusiasts and shutterbugs. Kodak Ektra has been available in the US and Europe – and now the company is bringing the Android smartphone to India. Priced at Rs 19,990, Kodak Ektra will be made available exclusively on Flipkart from July 18 at 4pm.

The Ektra is produced by Bullitt Group, the company known for making rugged phones under the brand Cat. The new smartphone is inspired by Kodak’s cult 1941 Ektra camera and perhaps the reason for its retro design . The company has tried to give an old school look, but from inside its completely modern.

While not a high-end phone in terms of processing capabilities, the Ektra has a standard set of spec sheet. It’s a mid-end smartphone, featuring a deca-core Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM, a 5-inch Full HD display, 32GB storage, a microSD card slot, and a 3,000mAh battery. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has a USB Type-C port for charging. But where the Ektra excels is in the camera department.

The device has a 21-megapixel camera on the back with f2.0 aperture, while the front features a 13-megapixel shooter with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and f2.2 aperture. The phone’s camera app is controlled by a DSLR-like scene selection, allowing users to adjust settings including HDR, landscape, portrait, macro, night-time, panorama and bokeh.

“Kodak Ektra smartphone is all about capturing the moment, telling a story, and revelling the experience of photography. Kodak carries a strong brand legacy in India, and with Ektra, we aim to enhance the skills and experience of Indian photo-enthusiasts,” said Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group.

The phone also comes with a manual mode, which lets you adjust exposure, ISO, focus, white balance, and shutter speed. Kodak Ektra is tightly integrated with popular editing app Snapseed, allowing users to edit images on the go.

