Kodak Ektra camera-centric smartphone could be launched soon in India

Eastman Kodak, the 128-year-old brand, is bringing its photography-centric Ektra smartphone to India soon. Kodak Ektra has been available in Europe for quite sometime – and recently went on sale in the US. The Ektra is actually designed by Bullitt Group, the company that makes rugged smartphones under the brand Cat.

Internationally, the phone is priced in the vicinity of $400 ( or approx Rs. 25,816). However, the phone could be priced upwards of Rs. 35,000 in India. The Ektra is actually aimed at those who may already own a DSLR but want a compact device with a high-quality camera. In short, the device that focuses on the mobile photography and design rather than the specifications.

Again, Kodak Ektra is all about the camera. It’s an Android smartphone with an 21-megapixel shooter on the rear, and has a design mimicking a traditional point-and-shoot camera. There’s a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter with auto focus and an f/2.2 aperture. In addition, the smartphone features a 5-inch Full HD (1080p) display, a deca-core Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a USB Type-C port, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Kodak seems to be going after a niche segment of the market: “professional mobile photographers” who want to take really good photos on the move. There have been attempts made at photography-centric smartphones before like the Galaxy K Zoom, the Lumia 1020 or the ZenFone Zoom. Kodak Ektra sounds good, at least on paper. That said, the phone will face tough competition against the likes of the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 Plus for the best smartphone camera.

