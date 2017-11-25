Karbonn Yuva 2 with 5-inch display, 2250mAh battery spotted on company’s site

Karbonn Yuva 2 is backed by a 2250mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 180 hours and a talk time of up to eight hours of 2G. Karbonn Yuva 2 is backed by a 2250mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 180 hours and a talk time of up to eight hours of 2G.

Karbonn Yuva 2 has been showcased by the company. The 4G smartphone is listed on company’s website in black, blue and champagne colour options. Karbonn has not revealed the price of Yuva 2, but it is expected to cost between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

Karbonn Yuva 2 has a brushed metal finish design. It features a 5-inch HD IPS capacitive touch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Yuva 2 is powered by 1.25GHz Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card support. It supports dual SIM card slots.

Karbonn Yuva 2 gets a 5MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 0.3MP selfie shooter. Features of the cameras include panorama shot, face beauty, night mode, face detection, self timer, add watermark, professional mode, image filters, mirror reflection, and HDR.

Karbonn Yuva 2 is backed by a 2250mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 180 hours and a talk time of up to eight hours of 2G. The phone takes about three hours to get fully charged. Connectivity options on the Yuva 2 include: Bluetooth, Wi-fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot, and a Micro USB port. It measures 144.2 x 72.4 x 9.6 mm, and weighs 170 grams.

Karbonn Yuva 2 follows the launch of A40 Indian, which was announced in partnership with Airtel. Karbonn A40 Indian comes at an effective price of Rs 1,399. Users will have to pay Rs 2,899 upfront while purchasing the device, and the company will refund Rs 1,500 over a period of three years. To become eligible for cashback, people will need to recharge with Airtel’s Rs 169 plan every month for 36 months.

