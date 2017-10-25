Karbonn Titanium Jumbo launched at Rs 6,490: Specifications and features

Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo. Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo.

Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo smartphone in India. This 4G VoLTE-enabled phone is available at an offer price of Rs 6,490,while its MRP is Rs 7,490. The highlight of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is its 4000 mAh battery that is said to offer up to 400 hours stand-by time and up to 16 hours of talk time. Titanum Jumbo is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo features a 5-inch HD IPS display. It sports an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. It comes with features like Panorama shot, continuous shot, geo-tagging mode, night mode and facial recognition. Titanium Jumbo supports an in-built photo and video editor as well. The smartphone features 2GB RAM, and 16 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is a dual SIM phone, and connectivity options include: Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio as well as micro USB and OTG support. Titanium Jumbo will be available in Black and Champagne colour options. It comes with a free back panel add-on in the box.

Karbonn had previously launched the A40 Indian 4G feature phone in collaboration with Airtel. It is effectively priced at Rs 2,899. It competes with the likes of Reliance JioPhone, Micromax’s Bharat 2 and Bharat 1. Airtel subscribers will be offered a cash back of Rs 1500 on the Karbonn A40 Indian.

